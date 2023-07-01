Watch: Shaheen Afridi creates record with 4 wickets in the first over of a Vitality T20 Blast match

Vitality T20 Blast: Regardless of this incredible feat, Afridi’s team ended up being on the losing side. Opener Rob Yates top-scored with 65 for Nottinghamshire whereas Jacob Bethell and Jake Linott chipped in with valuable contributions of 27 runs each to help the team get past the winning total of 169 runs. The Nottinghamshire bowlers also gave away 22 extras, which made the overall chase easier for the victorious team.

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered an excellent opening over in the Vitality T20 Blast clash between Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire at Trent Bridge on Friday. The 23-year-old became the first bowler in the history of T20 cricket to dismiss four batsmen in the first over of a game.

Afridi scalped wickets in the first two and the last couple of deliveries of the second innings. Starting off, he trapped Warwickshire skipper Alex Davies in front of the stumps to dismiss him leg before wicket (LBW). In the very next delivery, Afridi clean bowled Chris Benjamin to reduce the opposition to 5/2. However, the bowler was not done yet and he sent the duo of Dan Mousley and Ed Bernard back into the pavilion to round off a remarkable over.

“We deserved to win but they played well in the last few overs after the rain. It was the first time I took four wickets in my first over. It was good but if we would have won the game that would have been nice. Unfortunately we lost. It felt really nice the way crowd was supporting me. When I was running in it felt like I am playing in Pakistan. I have spent good time with my teammates, it is like a family,” Afridi reflected on his performance and the defeat in the aftermath of the game.