Watch: Shaheen Afridi bowls over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India in trouble against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Pakistan recovered strongly from a brief rain break in their Asia Cup clash against India in Kandy as left-arm pacer clean bowled Rohit Sharma to round off the fifth over of the first innings. The score for the Indian side stood at 15/1 after 4.1 overs before play resumed after the showers reduced.

Afridi was on the money straightaway and finally caught the big fish with his trademark inswinging delivery that crashed the off stump whilst beating Rohit's defence to peg India back early on in the encounter.

The Indian skipper was looking in good touch earlier as he got off the mark with a timely boundary against Afridi in the first over. He garnered 11 runs off 22 deliveries before being sent back thanks to the peach of a delivery from the Pakistani pacer.

Afridi followed it up with a remarkable dismissal of Virat Kohli in the seventh over. Kohli demonstrated no footwork as Afridi bowled a quick delivery outside the off stump that the batter dragged down back to the stumps to reduce India to 27/2.

The fast bowler has troubled India multiple times in the past, especially in the last two editions of the ICC Men's T20I World Cups in 2021 and 2022 respectively. The onus is now on the Indian middle-order to steady the ship and steer India to a formidable target in this high-octane encounter.