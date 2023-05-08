During the post-match presentation when the RR captain was asked the reason for the loss, Samson replied, “That's a great question. I don't know", which seemingly left the commentator speechless for a few seconds and then he moved on to the next question.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) player Abdul Samad smashed a six off the last ball, which was also a no-ball, and defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive in a high-scoring IPL thriller on Sunday.

Riding on aggressive fifties by Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66), RR posted a challenging 214 for two after winning the toss and electing to bat. In response, Abhishek Sharma (55), Rahul Tripathi (47) kept them in the hunt before Yuzvendra Chahal (4/29) snapped four wickets to almost derail their chase.

During the post-match presentation when the RR captain was asked the reason for the loss, Samson replied, “That's a great question. I don't know," which seemingly left the commentator speechless for a few seconds and then he moved on to the next question.

Watch the video here:

“This is what IPL gives you, matches like these make the IPL special. You can never feel like you have won the game. I knew any opponent can win it and they were batting well too, but I was confident with Sandeep (defending the final over),” Samson said when asked about Sandeep's no ball. “This is what IPL gives you, matches like these make the IPL special. You can never feel like you have won the game. I knew any opponent can win it and they were batting well too, but I was confident with Sandeep (defending the final over),” Samson said when asked about Sandeep's no ball.

"He has won us a game from a similar situation (against CSK). He did it again today but that no-ball ruined our result," he added.

A cameo from Glenn Phillips (25) reignited the chase as Abdul Samad's (17 not out off 7 balls) knocked off the winning runs with a six in the last ball following a no-ball from Sandeep Sharma. For Sunrisers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/44) and Marco Jansen (1/44) took one wicket each.