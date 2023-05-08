English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsWatch: Sanju Samson answers abruptly in post match presentation after RR's loss vs SRH

Watch: Sanju Samson answers abruptly in post match presentation after RR's loss vs SRH

Watch: Sanju Samson answers abruptly in post match presentation after RR's loss vs SRH
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 8, 2023 12:39:27 PM IST (Published)

During the post-match presentation when the RR captain was asked the reason for the loss, Samson replied, “That's a great question. I don't know", which seemingly left the commentator speechless for a few seconds and then he moved on to the next question. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) player Abdul Samad smashed a six off the last ball, which was also a no-ball, and defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive in a high-scoring IPL thriller on Sunday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Riding on aggressive fifties by Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66), RR posted a challenging 214 for two after winning the toss and electing to bat. In response, Abhishek Sharma (55), Rahul Tripathi (47) kept them in the hunt before Yuzvendra Chahal (4/29) snapped four wickets to almost derail their chase.
During the post-match presentation when the RR captain was asked the reason for the loss, Samson replied, “That's a great question. I don't know," which seemingly left the commentator speechless for a few seconds and then he moved on to the next question.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X