During the post-match presentation when the RR captain was asked the reason for the loss, Samson replied, “That's a great question. I don't know", which seemingly left the commentator speechless for a few seconds and then he moved on to the next question.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) player Abdul Samad smashed a six off the last ball, which was also a no-ball, and defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive in a high-scoring IPL thriller on Sunday.
Riding on aggressive fifties by Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66), RR posted a challenging 214 for two after winning the toss and electing to bat. In response, Abhishek Sharma (55), Rahul Tripathi (47) kept them in the hunt before Yuzvendra Chahal (4/29) snapped four wickets to almost derail their chase.
