Watch: Sachin Tendulkar stunned seeing Suryakumar Yadav’s six off Mohammad Shami

"There was a lot of dew even after just 7-8 overs, one side was 75-80 meters, so I was prepared for scooping over the third man or flicking over square leg. I wasn't thinking of going straight," SKY said in the post-match presentation.

Suryakumar Yad lit up the night at the Wankhede stadium on Friday night as he hit his maiden IPL century. Out of 6 sixes that he managed to pull off in his 103 knocks, there was one shot in the 19th over which left Sachin Tendulkar flabbergasted.

In the second ball of the 19th over, SKY went for a cover drive but then flicked his wrist at the last moment and hit a huge six to Mohammad Shami. Later, when the camera zoomed to master blaster he was seen discussing the shot with his hands. He later tweeted, “@surya_14kumar lit up the evening sky today He played excellent shots through the innings but the one that stood out for me was the 6 over third man off @MdShami11. The way he opened the face of the bat to create that angle off the blade at the same time is very very tough to do and not many batters in world cricket can play that shot.”

Watch the video here:

Suryakumar Yadav was awarded the Player of the Match for his 103 off 49 balls. In the post-match presentation, he said, "There was a lot of dew even after just 7-8 overs, one side was 75-80 meters, so I was prepared for scooping over a third man or flicking over square leg. I wasn't thinking of going straight. There's a lot of practice that goes behind my 360-degree game, so when I come out to the middle, I am very clear in my mind."