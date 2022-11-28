Watch | Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 7 sixes in an over to create new world record

Playing the second quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare trophy for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh at Sardar Patel Stadium Ground, Motera, Ahmedabad, Gaikwad punished UP's Shiva Singh for 7 sixes in one over en route to an unbeaten 220* in 159 balls.The historic moment arrived late in Maharastra's innings when Singh stepped up to deliver the 49th over.

Maharashtra skipper and opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad created history on Monday when he hit seven sixes in an over to become the first batsman in limited-overs cricket to score 43 runs in an over.

The over started with Gaikwad slogging the first ball between long-on and deep mid-wicket for six. On the second delivery, the batsman went down the ground and sent the ball over long-on. On the third ball, Gaikwad fired the ball to the cow-corner for a maximum. Next Gaikwad slapped the ball over long-off.

The over's fifth delivery was declared a No-Ball by the umpire and Gaikwad took the aerial route over the bowler's head and cleared the sight screen for the fifth six of the over. On the free-hit delivery, Gaikwad powered the ball over long-on. And finally on the last delivery of the over Gaikwad dismissed the ball out of his sight to deep mid-wicket to create history!

Gaikwad has played one ODI and nine T20Is for India. In the Indian Premier League, he plays for Chennai Super Kings.