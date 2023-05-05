Watch: Rishabh Pant throws away his crutches as he manages to walk without any support

Rishabh Pant, who is on his recovering from a fatal car accident, posted a video of his on social media where he threw away his crutches as he managed to walk without any support.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant still has a long way to go in his recovery journey, but the way he has carried himself all through this year has been inspirational.

Recently, the star player posted a video in which he is seen throwing away his crutches and paired it with the background score of the popular KGF movie. Taking a cue from the blockbuster movie, Pant is seen walking in swag throwing away his crutch, slowly posing for the tunes of KGF and then bursting into laughter.

Watch the video here:

The player is often appreciated on social media for holding his calm and always carrying his smile even after the near-death car accident he had on new year's Eve.

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya reacted to the video in the comments, posting fiery emojis, while former India bowler Sreesanth wrote, “Love u brother…keep believing.”

Twitter flooded his feed with best wishes

Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, wrote, “Spidey is back! More power to you.”