Watch: Rishabh Pant throws away his crutches as he manages to walk without any support

Rishabh Pant, who is on his recovering from a fatal car accident, posted a video of his on social media where he threw away his crutches as he managed to walk without any support.
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant still has a long way to go in his recovery journey, but the way he has carried himself all through this year has been inspirational.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Recently, the star player posted a video in which he is seen throwing away his crutches and paired it with the background score of the popular KGF movie. Taking a cue from the blockbuster movie, Pant is seen walking in swag throwing away his crutch, slowly posing for the tunes of KGF and then bursting into laughter.
Watch the video here:
The player is often appreciated on social media for holding his calm and always carrying his smile even after the near-death car accident he had on new year's Eve.
ALSO READ: I can play cricket if rules for fast bowlers are changed, says Neeraj Chopra on eve of Doha Diamond League 2023
India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya reacted to the video in the comments, posting fiery emojis, while former India bowler Sreesanth wrote, “Love u brother…keep believing.”
Twitter flooded his feed with best wishes
Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, wrote, “Spidey is back! More power to you.”
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!