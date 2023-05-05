Watch: Rishabh Pant throws away his crutches as he manages to walk without any support

Rishabh Pant, who is on his recovering from a fatal car accident, posted a video of his on social media where he threw away his crutches as he managed to walk without any support.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant still has a long way to go in his recovery journey, but the way he has carried himself all through this year has been inspirational.

Recently, the star player posted a video in which he is seen throwing away his crutches and paired it with the background score of the popular KGF movie. Taking a cue from the blockbuster movie, Pant is seen walking in swag throwing away his crutch, slowly posing for the tunes of KGF and then bursting into laughter.

Watch the video here: