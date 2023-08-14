Watch: Rishabh Pant shares major update on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer recovery

Even if the duo joins the squad in the Asia Cup it would be interesting to see if they can take the responsibility of playing at No.4 and give strength to India's middle order.

Rishabh Pant shared a video from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru in which KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are indulging in a practice session. Although there are bleak chances of them being fit for World Cup squad selection, the latest update on their recovery can still give cricket fans some hope.

Both Rahul and Iyer are trying to make a comeback for the Asia Cup otherwise their chances to make the cut for the World Cup would be next to nil. In the video, Iyer was seen firmly pushing a delivery from a fast bowler in the cover region with Rahul at the non-striker's end. As it was a simulation, a local umpire was summoned to officiate.

Even if the duo joins the squad in the Asia Cup it would be interesting to see if they can take the responsibility of playing at No.4 and give strength to India's middle order. Recently at an event, while talking about the No.4 position skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged that batters have failed to make the No. 4 spot their own in One Day Internationals (ODIs) ever since Yuvraj Singh hung his boots from international cricket.

"Look, No. 4 has been an issue for us for a long time. After Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh), nobody has come and settled themselves in. But, for a long period of time, Shreyas (Iyer) has actually batted at No. 4 and he has done well — his numbers are really good," Rohit told reporters on the sidelines of a LALIGA event in Mumbai.

It was already reported in PTI that the national selection committee under Ajit Agarkar will only select Rahul and Iyer if they happen to sustain the rigours of 50-over cricket, and for that, they had to undergo match simulation. In the case of Rahul, the selectors would also like to check out if he is fit to keep wickets for 50 overs and Iyer also needs to be on the field for the entire duration in order to prove their respective match fitness. Only batting fitness might not ensure a place in the squad of 15.

The NCA bigwigs are all tight-lipped about the fitness status but the Asia Cup team selection has been deferred because the Ajit Agarkar-led committee wants to give the duo the best chance to get fit before the continental showpiece. The squad is expected to be announced towards the middle or end of this week in Mumbai.

"Keeping 50 overs in Sri Lankan heat would take a toll and NCA can only give him fit certificate if he is able to don the big gloves without any apparent discomfort. Also, they haven't played anything and the first international game against Pakistan (on September 2) could be a bit too much of a pressure. But then time is of the essence," a BCCI source tracking the developments said.

It is understood that while Tilak Varma has made an impression, the selection committee would like to exercise caution with regard to throwing the Hyderabad southpaw at the deep end of the pool.

"Yes, he has started well and he will surely play ODIs in the future. But what if he is pushed too quickly and it turns out to be counter-productive? You can't play with young careers. Yes, he could be discussed but only if both Iyer and Rahul are ruled out," the source said.

