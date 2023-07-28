Watch: Ravindra Jadeja makes a witty remark on Virat Kohli's sharp catch at second slip

Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets and scored 16 runs while Kuldeep Yadav picked four wickets restricting WI to 114 in just 23 overs. Yadav was also awarded as the Man of the Match for his stellar field job.

India defended West Indies by five wickets in the first ODI at Kensington Oval in Barbados, but it was Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav's performance that became the main highlight of the game.

Jadeja took three wickets and scored 16 runs while Yadav picked four wickets restricting WI to 114 in just 23 overs. Yadav was also awarded the Man of the Match for his stellar field job.

Apart from the team's bowling attack, Virat Kohli's sharp catch at second slip was also something that was worth noticing. Kohli dismissed Romario Shepherd with a single-handed catch and gave India a good turning point in the 50-over match.

Talking about the catch, Jadeja praised the former skipper's effort and then also made a hilarious remark saying that he was happy to see someone else grab such a stunner because usually, it's him who takes such catches.

“Virat Kohli took a fabulous catch. It was low and Kohli held it wonderfully. Generally, I take such catches on other’s bowling, but it felt good that somebody took it on my bowling," Jadeja said.

Ishan Kishan top-scored with a 46-ball 52 as India chased down the small target of 114 with 163 balls to spare. Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja remained not out on 12 and 16 respectively.

Sent into bat, West Indies suffered a batting collapse with skipper Shai Hope (43 off 45 balls) being the top scorer. For India, Debutant Mukesh Kumar, Hardik Pandya, and Shardul Thakur also chipped in with a wicket each.