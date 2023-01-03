Watch: Rahul Dravid, Hardik Pandya and others from Team India send warm messages for Rishabh Pant

On Tuesday, the members of Team India, including head coach Rahul Dravid and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, sent their messages to Pant. The messages were sent in a video that was posted via BCCI's official Twitter and Instagram handles: The video opens with a message from Dravid

Team India which is gearing up for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, that gets underway tonight in Mumbai, has sent its warm wishes to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Pant met with a road accident on the morning of December 30 last year his car hit a road divider, rolled over to the other side of the road, and caught fire. Pant had a miraculous escape but he sustained injuries on his forehead, leg, and bruises on his back. The cricketer has now been shifted from the ICU to the private ward of the Max Hospital following improvement in his condition.

On Tuesday, the members of Team India, including head coach Rahul Dravid and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, sent their messages to Pant. The messages were sent in a video that was posted via BCCI's official Twitter and Instagram handles:

The video opens with a message from Dravid in which the Indian coach says:

"Hey Rishabh, hope you are doing well. Hope you get well soon. Over the last one year, I have had the privilege to see you play some of the greatest in Indian cricket Test history, whenever we have been in difficult situations. So I know you have got the character and the ability to get yourself out of very difficult situations. This is one such challenge and I know you are going to bounce back as you have done so many times this year. Look forward to having you soon buddy. "

Then it is Hardik Pandya, the captain of India's T20I team for the series against Sri Lanka, who has warm words for Pant. Pandya adds:

"Hi Rishabh, just wanted to wish you a very speedy recovery. I know you have been a fighter. Things have not been what you would have liked, but life is like that and I know the kind of person you are. You will break all the doors, make a comeback as you have always done. My love and wishes are always with you. And the whole team and the whole nation is behind you. Get well soon my brother."

The video also has messages from Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, and Shubhman Gill.

Watch the complete video and the messages from the members of team India below: