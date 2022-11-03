Watch: Rafael Nadal's spectacular shot against Tommy Paul at Paris Masters sends crowd in frenzy

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Mini Although Nadal's bid to claim his first Paris Masters title ended on a disappointing note but the Spaniard ensured that the crowd present at the Palais Omnisports stadium was thoroughly entertained.

World No 2 Rafael Nadal lost to American Thomas Paul in the second round of the Paris Masters on Thursday. World number 31 Paul, came from a set down to defeat the 22-time Grand Slam champion 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-1.

Nadal has 5,810 points on the ATP ranking charts and is only 920 points behind his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz. The defeat at the Paris Masters comes as a severe blow to Nadal's hopes of ending 2022 as the number 1 ranked player in men's tennis.

Nadal has never won the Paris Masters and he will now be heading to Turin to participate in the ATP finals which gets underway on November 13.

Watch Rafael Nadal's spectacular shot against Tommy Paul at Paris Masters below

One such moment of pure brilliance arrived when Nadal was trailling 3-4 in the second set and served on Paul's backhand. Paul managed to return the serve with a double-handed backhand. Next Nadal used his backhand to slice the ball back to Paul. In response, the American gently pushed the ball back with his forehand. This forced Nadal to rush to the net and scoop the ball over the net with his backhand to Paul. This was when Paul attempted the decisive move and volleyed the ball using his backhand over Nadal's head. Nadal caught at the net, did not give up and the ball chaser that he is, dashed back in a flash reached the baseline just in time twisted and took the ball on his forehand, and unleashed a ferocious shot. Paul was waiting at the net and had no comeback to this as he could only watch the ball pass him by as Nadal earned a point.

Nadal's mastery left Paul stunned and everyone inside the stadium thrilled. Nadal rightly received thunderous applause as the commentator uttered "Absolutely remarkable again! From Rafael Nadal"