Watch: Praggnanandhaa arrives in Chennai with much aplomb; Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin meets the runner-up

Tamil Nadu's sports department Officials and Pragg's school representatives were present at the airport to give him an unforgettable welcome.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 30, 2023 4:18:32 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa arrived in Chennai and was welcomed with full flare after his heroics at the recent FIDE World Cup in Baku. The 18-year-old lost in the final to Magnus Carlsen but made his presence felt in the tournament.

Tamil Nadu's sports department Officials and Pragg's school representatives were present at the airport to give him an unforgettable welcome. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin met Indian chess prodigy and FIDE World Cup 2023 runner-up Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in Chennai.
"Ten years back, when Viswanathan Anand won the World Championships match, he was given a fantastic welcome. I am seeing the same welcome now," says R Praggnanandhaa's sister and chess player Vaishali on the chess prodigy's arrival to Chennai.
But Praggnanandhaa is affectionately called is not new to scripting history. A little over five years ago, when Praggnanandhaa was just 12 years old, the boy from Chennai, Grandmaster Moroni Luca Jr and with that he became the world's second youngest Grandmaster, and the youngest ever Indian to achieve the feat.
For the record books, Praggnanandhaa attained the Grandmaster title at the exact age of 12 years, 10 months and 13 days. Two years before he became a Grandmaster, at the age of 10, Praggnanandhaa became an international master, the youngest at the time to do so.
X