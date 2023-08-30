Watch: Praggnanandhaa arrives in Chennai with much aplomb; Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin meets the runner-up

"Ten years back, when Viswanathan Anand won the World Championships match, he was given a fantastic welcome. I am seeing the same welcome now," says R Praggnanandhaa's sister and chess player Vaishali on the chess prodigy's arrival to Chennai.
VIDEO | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin met Indian chess prodigy and FIDE World Cup 2023 runner-up Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in Chennai earlier today.(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/EeWeA8XRKE— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2023
VIDEO | Indian chess prodigy and FIDE World Cup 2023 runner-up Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa spoke to media in Chennai earlier today. pic.twitter.com/jjYUiuePA2— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2023
VIDEO | "Ten years back, when Viswanathan Anand won the World Championships match, he was given a fantastic welcome. I am seeing the same welcome now," says R Praggnanandhaa's sister and chess player Vaishali on the chess prodigy's arrival to Chennai. pic.twitter.com/BZkxtT53Qi— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2023
Visuals of India's youngest chess master R Praggnanandhaa's arrival at Chennai airport after his stellar performance at FIDE World Cup 2023. pic.twitter.com/nzCmHGkzRV— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2023
