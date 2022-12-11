Watch | Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo walks off the pitch in tears after shock FIFA World Cup 2022 exit

Morocco grabbed a 1-0 victory to knock Portugal out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the quarter-finals with Cristiano Ronaldo unable to affect the scoreline after coming onto the field as a 51st minute substitute.

Cristiano Ronaldo playing in what is expected to be his final FIFA World Cup tournament, left the field in tears after Portugal’s shock exit following their 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the quarter-finals at the Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar on Saturday, December 10.

The 37-year-old Portuguese legend came on for his 196th international appearance but failed to impact the scoreline after Morocco had taken the lead in the 42nd minute through Youssef En-Nesyri.

This could be Ronaldo’s final World Cup bow having first made his debut at the tournament in the 2006 edition. He even became the first man to score at five World Cups in Qatar when he scored the opening goal from the penalty spot in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in their tournament opener.

His 196th appearance also ties the record for most number of international games, a record set by Kuwait international Bader Al-Mutawa.

However, it can be argued that the Portuguese legend’s best days are behind him, having scored just once in this edition and being dropped to the bench for the knockout stage.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos will feel his decision was justified as Ronaldo bows out of the competition after failing to score in all eight of his knockout stage appearances at the World Cup, going 570 minutes and 27 shots without a goal.

Ronaldo also exits the most prestigious stage in world football with eight goals at the tournament, just one shy of Eusebio’s all-time record of nine goals with Portugal.

He also finds his club future in uncertainty at the moment, having mutually terminated his contract with Manchester United following an explosive tell-all interview with Piers Morgan on the eve of the World Cup in Qatar.

This explains the pain that Ronaldo probably felt as he was seen leaving the field in tears without even waiting to greet any of the Morocco players following his team’s loss.

Watch Ronaldo’s tearful exit from the World Cup stage below: