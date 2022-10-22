    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    T20 World Cup Aus vs NZ | 'Superhuman' Phillips take a stunning catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis: Watch video

    T20 World Cup Aus vs NZ | 'Superhuman' Phillips take a stunning catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis: Watch video

    T20 World Cup Aus vs NZ | 'Superhuman' Phillips take a stunning catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis: Watch video
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Glenn Phillips takes a stunning catch in the deep to dismiss Marcus Stoinis in the T20 World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney.

    He ran, he flew and he caught! Marcus Stoinis had to walk back to the dugout! The first match of the Super 12 round of the ongoing T20 World Cup Down Under might have witnessed the catch of the tournament already. New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips produced a scintillating piece of fielding during Australia’s innings.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

    Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Also Read |
    T20 World Cup: New Zealand thrash defending champions Australia by 89 runs in Super 12 opener
    The sensational moment came on the third ball of the ninth over off Mitchell Santner’s bowling. Marcus Stoinis tried to go inside out over cover but skied it. Phillips ran from deep cover point and dived to take a blinder to dismiss Stoinis. The Kiwi went with both hands to take the stunning catch.
    Earlier, New Zealand posted a mammoth 200/3 in their quota of 20 overs after being put into bat, thanks to Devon Conway’s 92* and opener Finn Allen’s blitzkrieg 42. Jimmy Neesham also chipped in with 26* off 13.
    Also Read | T20 World Cup Points Table: New Zealand beat Australia to go on top of Group 1
    In reply, Australia were bundled out for 111 to give New Zealand an 89-run victory. Tim Southee and Santner took 3 wickets each. This is Black Caps’ first win in Australia since 2011.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    australiaGlenn PhillipsNew ZealandT20 World Cup 2022

    Previous Article

    ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022: Sam Curran's 5/10 powers England to 5-wicket win over Afghanistan in Super 12

    Next Article

    England vs Afghanistan Highlights T20 World Cup: Sam Curran (5/10) shines as ENG make winning start in Super 12 stage

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng