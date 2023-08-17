Watch: PCB adds Imran Khan in tribute video after facing massive backlash

To mark the country's 76th Independence Day, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a tribute video and the 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan was not part of it. The two-minute twenty-one-second video journeyed through Pakistan's cricket history and received massive backlash due to the omission of Imran Khan due to his political controversy. Former cricketer Wasim Akram and other fans expressed their disappointment over Imran's absence.

Akram tweeted, "I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan… political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway… PCB should delete the video and apologise."

Watch the video here:

Khan, who has also served as the country's Prime Minister, has been found guilty of corruption, sentenced to three years in prison, and barred from contesting elections for five years. PCB took things under notice and reworked the video which now features Imran Khan prominently. The updated version shows in the iconic 1992 World Cup triumph.

It also highlights Hanif Muhammad's historic triple hundred in a Test match in 1958. Then it recalls Javed Miandad's last ball six against Indian bowler Chetan Sharma that helped Pakistan lift the Austral-Asia Cup in 1986. Next, it recalls Pakistan's Cricket World Cup in Australia in 1992.