Watch: Pakistan captain Babar Azam takes a stunning one-hand catch in slip to dismiss Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabva

Mini The ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has produced some spectacular moments on the field. On Thursday, Pakistan captain Babar Azam added to that growing list of stunning efforts by the fielders as he pulled off a stunning one-hand catch in slip to dismiss Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabva. Watch Babar's sharp reflex catch in below.

The moment arrived on the last delivery of the 14th over bowled by leg spinner Shadab Khan. Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper-batsman Regis Chakabva had just arrived in the middle after Shadab had dismissed Sean Williams on the previous delivery.

Shadab dished a flighted ball on a good length around off-stump at Chakabva. In response, Chakabva leaned forward and aimed to push the ball. But the ball took a thick outside edge of the bat and flew to the right of Babar in the slip cordon. Pakistan skipper showed great reflexes as he threw himself and pulled off a stunning one-hand catch. The stunning catch left Shadab shocked as the bowler could not believe that his captain had pulled off a moment of brilliance on the field.

After the Zimbabwe inning, Shadab half-jokingly said that although Babar's catch was brilliant but he did not expect the catch as Babar had missed chances a bit.

