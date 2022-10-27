Watch: Pakistan captain Babar Azam takes a stunning one-hand catch in slip to dismiss Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabva

Mini
The ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has produced some spectacular moments on the field. On Thursday, Pakistan captain Babar Azam added to that growing list of stunning efforts by the fielders as he pulled off a stunning one-hand catch in slip to dismiss Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabva. Watch Babar's sharp reflex catch in below.
The ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is churning out some memorable moments by the fielders. The World Cup Down Under has already witnessed some spectacular catches.
Recommended ArticlesView All
T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?
IST6 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle
IST5 Min(s) Read
Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Pakistan captain Babar Azam added to the list of stunning catches at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday against Zimbabwe at the Perth Stadium.
The moment arrived on the last delivery of the 14th over bowled by leg spinner Shadab Khan. Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper-batsman Regis Chakabva had just arrived in the middle after Shadab had dismissed Sean Williams on the previous delivery.
Shadab dished a flighted ball on a good length around off-stump at Chakabva. In response, Chakabva leaned forward and aimed to push the ball. But the ball took a thick outside edge of the bat and flew to the right of Babar in the slip cordon. Pakistan skipper showed great reflexes as he threw himself and pulled off a stunning one-hand catch. The stunning catch left Shadab shocked as the bowler could not believe that his captain had pulled off a moment of brilliance on the field.
After the Zimbabwe inning, Shadab half-jokingly said that although Babar's catch was brilliant but he did not expect the catch as Babar had missed chances a bit.
Watch Babar Azam's stunning one-hand catch against Zimbabwe below
View this post on Instagram
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!