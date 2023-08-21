Watch: Novak Djokovic tears T-shirt after his revenge win against Carlos Alcaraz

After an intense 3 hours, 49 minutes long best-of-three sets final in ATP Tour Djokovic avenged his last month's loss to the top-ranked Alcaraz and earned his third Cincinnati Masters title. Djokovic defeated the 20-year-old Spaniard 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4).

After winning Djokovic lost got emotional and released all his tension by tearing apart his t-shirt in a rage. The 36-year-old Serbian fell on his back, arms and legs spread, before heading to the net to shake hands with his Spanish opponent. He then strutted around the court and ripped his shirt apart from the buttons down.

Here's how the two opponents reacted after the match:

Too tough to die 💪



The moment @DjokerNole locked up his record 39th Masters title in THE MOST DRAMATIC fashion, 5-7 7-6 7-6 over Carlos Alcaraz #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/B7GGCPfjDX — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 21, 2023

Djokovic was playing his first tournament on U.S. soil in two years because of COVID-19 restrictions. He secured his third Cincinnati championship in six years on his fifth match point when Alcaraz went wide with a forehand return.

The seasoned Serbian compared it with the 2012 Australian Open final, when he defeated Nadal in five hours and 53 minutes. The pair shared a storied rivalry over the last 15 years and faced each other 59 times.

"I don't think I've played too many matches like this in my life," Djokovic, 36, told reporters.

"Obviously, three sets today, but almost four hours. You just have to put your hats down to a guy like that. He plays so maturely and handles the pressure so well for a 20-year-old. "We cannot forget how young he is. That's something that is so impressive about him."

"Each point is a hustle. Each point is a battle. You've got to basically earn every single point, every single shot, regardless of the conditions. It's amazing to be able to experience that with him on the court."

Up next for both players is the U.S. Open, where Alcaraz will defend his title when the tournament starts on Aug. 28.

(With inputs by Reuters)