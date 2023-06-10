Watch: Novak Djokovic in complete awe at Carlos Alcaraz's epic drop shot comeback

Djokovic defeated Alcaraz to become the oldest men's finalist in Paris since Bill Tilden in 1930. During the second set, Alcaraz hit an epic drop shot and made a comeback which left Djokovic in complete awe.
Novak Djokovic outdid with his experience and defeated Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in the first semi-finals of the ongoing French Open. The two-time French Open champion will be seeking a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam title on Sunday.
Djokovic defeated Alcaraz to become the oldest men's finalist in Paris since Bill Tilden in 1930. During the second set, Alcaraz hit an epic drop shot and made a comeback which left Djokovic in complete awe.
Djokovic threw a low shot at Alcaraz and the 20-year-old did manage to return as he flipped and made an epic comeback with a back shot while balancing a low leg split. The crowd stood up and applauded the youngster while the legend clapped for Alcaraz's efforts.
Also read: Novak Djokovic overcomes Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open semifinal, a step away from 23rd Grand Slam title
Tennis fans couldn't hold themselves back as his shot reminded fans of Roger Federer's winner against David Nalbandian in the 2006 French Open semifinal.
Here's who fans on twitter reacted to that shot:
Casper Ruud booked his spot in the final for a second consecutive year by cruising past German 22nd seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-4 6-0 and will aim to win a maiden Grand Slam when he meets 22-time major champion Novak Djokovic on Sunday.
History-chasing Djokovic is aiming to leapfrog Ruud's 2022 Roland Garros conqueror Rafa Nadal in the men's overall tally and the 24-year-old Norwegian said the final would be his toughest challenge of the year.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Sundar Pichai's tech-tonic impact on Google and the world
Jun 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings | There is this paradox of soaring airfares and sky-high demand currently in India
Jun 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
World Brain Tumour Day | Low survival rate, high recurrence and poor patient prognosis — here's why this cancer remains a big challenge
Jun 8, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Board wants me to shift gears, future focus will be on outcome & performance: Hero MotoCorp's Niranjan Gupta
Jun 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read