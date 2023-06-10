Watch: Novak Djokovic in complete awe at Carlos Alcaraz's epic drop shot comeback

Djokovic defeated Alcaraz to become the oldest men's finalist in Paris since Bill Tilden in 1930. During the second set, Alcaraz hit an epic drop shot and made a comeback which left Djokovic in complete awe.

Novak Djokovic outdid with his experience and defeated Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in the first semi-finals of the ongoing French Open. The two-time French Open champion will be seeking a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam title on Sunday.

Djokovic defeated Alcaraz to become the oldest men's finalist in Paris since Bill Tilden in 1930. During the second set, Alcaraz hit an epic drop shot and made a comeback which left Djokovic in complete awe.

Djokovic threw a low shot at Alcaraz and the 20-year-old did manage to return as he flipped and made an epic comeback with a back shot while balancing a low leg split. The crowd stood up and applauded the youngster while the legend clapped for Alcaraz's efforts.