Watch: Neeraj Chopra hurls javelin to a distance of 87.66m to win second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne

Coming back from a one-month injury lay-off, Chopra's title-winning performance at the Lausanne leg in challenging conditions was below his own top-10 efforts but he still stamped his authority in the prestigious One-day meet. The 25-year-old Chopra, who had skipped three top events due to a muscle strain he sustained last month, had won the season-opening Diamond League in Doha on May 5 with his fourth career-best throw of 88.67m.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra clinched the prestigious Diamond League title for the second consecutive time by throwing his spear to 87.66m on Friday but the coveted 90m mark eluded the star Indian javelin thrower yet again.

Neeraj Chopra Win Lausanne Diamond League with brilliant 87.66m throw Good series of 83.52 , 85.04, 87.66 and 84.15 by Olympic ChampionSecond win for neeraj at this year DL , he leads JT ranking after 2 meeting @afiindia pic.twitter.com/9UTJ0ebgCz— Sports India (@SportsIndia3) June 30, 2023

Chopra, who usually produces his best in early rounds, had to wait till his fifth attempt to lead the field. He was at the second spot till the end of the fourth round. "I was feeling a bit nervous coming back from an injury. It was a bit cold here tonight. I am still far from my best, but I feel it is getting better," Chopra said after his win.