Watch: Mukesh Kumar received an emotional phone call from his mother just before Test debut

The Bengal pacer, Mukesh Kumar made his Test debut on Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies. He received his India cap from senior spinner R Ashwin during the team huddle before India played its 100th Test against West Indies.

After getting the cap from Ashwin, Kumar spoke to his mother who single-handedly supported his decision to play the sport. Reportedly, Kumar's father late Kashi Nath Singh wanted his son to prepare for government exams but it has his mother who sensed the pacer's passion for the game.

"My mother told me to stay happy all the time. Keep moving forward. She said her blessings are always with me. For her, all that she wants me to do is keep improving and getting better. This moment is very important for me. I can't explain how happy I am. I made the debut in the morning and in the evening, I am talking to my mother. I am not able to understand what to say," an emotional Mukesh said in a video shared by the Indian cricket board (BCCI).

No Dream Too Small! 🫡 Mukesh Kumar's phone call to his mother after his Test debut is all heart ❤️#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Sns4SDZmi2— BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2023

India was all out for 438 on the stroke of tea then West Indies made its best start yet of the brief series. By the time West Indies had 86 runs in Dominica, where India won the first test by an innings in three days, the home side was five and six wickets down.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul were slow and steady on a good surface with a sticky outfield. Brathwaite reached stumps on 37 with newcomer Kirk McKenzie on 14. Chanderpaul took on Ravindra Jadeja and miscued to be caught for 33.

