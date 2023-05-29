Watch: MS Dhoni's lightning quick move from behind the stumps dismisses Shubman Gill

In the powerplay overs, the opening batters Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha hit 62 runs giving a tough time to CSK bowlers.

Chennai Super King decided to bowl first against Gujarat Titans after MS Dhoni won the toss. During the powerplay over, Shubman Gill smashed back-to-back boundaries after a dropped at 1 in 2nd over by fielder Deepak Chahar.

In the powerplay overs, the opening batters Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha hit 62 runs giving a tough time to CSK bowlers. It was then in 7th over, Dhoni played his trump card of bringing in spinner Ravindra Jadeja and in the last bowl of the over, stumped out Gill at 39.

After 12 overs, GT was at 109/1 as Wriddhiman Saha close to hit a half-century in the IPL finals, while Sai Sudharsan was moving steadily at 20 runs.

Both teams have gone in with the same set of squads as the last game. Due to the rains, the IPL final was moved from Sunday to Monday evening. After the toss Dhoni thanked the fans for staying put despite the rainfall yesterday whereas Hardik Pandya mentioned that the track is as flat as it can get.