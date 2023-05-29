Watch: MS Dhoni's lightning quick move from behind the stumps dismisses Shubman Gill

2 Min(s) Read
Chennai Super King decided to bowl first against Gujarat Titans after MS Dhoni won the toss. During the powerplay over, Shubman Gill smashed back-to-back boundaries after a dropped at 1 in 2nd over by fielder Deepak Chahar.
In the powerplay overs, the opening batters Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha hit 62 runs giving a tough time to CSK bowlers. It was then in 7th over, Dhoni played his trump card of bringing in spinner Ravindra Jadeja and in the last bowl of the over, stumped out Gill at 39.
Watch the video here:
#IPL2023Finals #IPLFinal2023 #MSDhoni #CSKvsGT #GTvCSKBest and crucial moment of the matchLighting stumping from MS Dhoni 🔥🔥Gill can't believe his eyespic.twitter.com/HiED9S52hK— 👑👌🌟 (@superking1816) May 29, 2023
What a picture!MS Dhoni's gloves get the best batter of the season. It had to be Dhoni to outdone Gill. pic.twitter.com/iHppyOrqcV— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2023