Watch: MS Dhoni's lightning quick move from behind the stumps dismisses Shubman Gill

In the powerplay overs, the opening batters Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha hit 62 runs giving a tough time to CSK bowlers.

Chennai Super King decided to bowl first against Gujarat Titans after MS Dhoni won the toss. During the powerplay over, Shubman Gill smashed back-to-back boundaries after a dropped at 1 in 2nd over by fielder Deepak Chahar.

In the powerplay overs, the opening batters Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha hit 62 runs giving a tough time to CSK bowlers. It was then in 7th over, Dhoni played his trump card of bringing in spinner Ravindra Jadeja and in the last bowl of the over, stumped out Gill at 39.

Also read: Deepak Chahar drops Shubman Gill in the 2nd over of Gujarat Titans innings

Watch the video here: