Watch: MS Dhoni seeks directions from locals in Ranchi, video goes viral on social media

As the onlookers approached and took selfies with Dhoni, the 42-year-old sought clarifications regarding the route to take to reach the location.
MS Dhoni is often seen driving around his luxury cars on the roads of Ranchi when he is not on the cricket field. In a recent video that emerged on the internet, Dhoni is seen asking some strangers directions to reach a particular destination. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper is sitting on the passenger’s seat as his close aide Seemant Lohani is driving the car.
As they are reaching a particular place, the two of them needed directions and were apparently recognised by some bystanders.
As the onlookers approached and took selfies with Dhoni, the 42-year-old sought clarifications regarding the route to take to reach the location. Several clips of the iconic Indian skipper have been regularly circulating on social media ever since he won his fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad in May.
Asking directions from Random strangers >> Google mapsMS Dhoni is literally usAlso he's listening to Deva Deva 🫡 pic.twitter.com/PHK3Df5Fre— BALA (@rightarmleftist) August 11, 2023
In one such video, Dhoni was greeted by an air hostess and presented with some gifts as he was captured playing ‘Candy Crush’ on his tablet. He was also seen showing around his vast collection of motorcycles and cars to former India international Venkatesh Prasad who visited Dhoni’s house in Ranchi.
In fact, Dhoni came back from his long break on social media to share visuals of his 42nd birthday celebration where he was seen feeding cake to his pet dogs.
