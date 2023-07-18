Watch | MS Dhoni’s secret collection of vintage cars and bikes revealed

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad gets a glimpse of MS Dhoni's car and bike collection on his visit to the latter’s farmhouse in Ranchi and shares it on social media. Take a look.

Apart from being known for his extraordinary cricketing skills, Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also known for his passion for cars and bikes. His love for vintage motorbikes and cars is well-known all across and has also been covered in the media.

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad recently got a glimpse of Dhoni's car and bike collection on his visit to the latter’s farmhouse in Ranchi and decided to share a glimpse of it on social media.

“One of the craziest passions I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni,” tweeted Prasad.

One of the craziest passion i have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is . A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house.Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/avtYwVNNOz — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 17, 2023 The video has garnered over 1.2 million views, 40.6 thousand likes and close to 6,400 RTs at the time of writing this story. The video has garnered over 1.2 million views, 40.6 thousand likes and close to 6,400 RTs at the time of writing this story.

Screenshot of the video shared by Venkatesh Prasad Screenshot of the video shared by Venkatesh Prasad

Screenshot of the video shared by Venkatesh Prasad Screenshot of the video shared by Venkatesh Prasad

Screenshot of the video shared by Venkatesh Prasad Screenshot of the video shared by Venkatesh Prasad

Prasad and spinner Sunil Joshi were on a visit to Ranchi where they got to see Dhoni’s collection, which the former compared to a bike showroom, owing to its size and the sheer number of vehicles.

“Bike showroom ho sakta hai ye (This could well be a bike showroom). Someone needs to have a hell of a lot of passion to have something like this, I’m telling you,” says Prasad in the video.