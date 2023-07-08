Watch: MS Dhoni posts the most adorable birthday reel to thank his fans

In the video, 'Thala' was seen cutting a small loaf cake with his furry friends at his Ranchi residence. We blew a candle and then gave his four pet dogs the cake and ate a bit with them as well.
MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday on July 7, which seemed to be a low-key affair. The former Indian skipper, who rarely uses his social media platforms, surprised his fans with the most 'fur-fect' reel and thanked everyone for all the birthday greetings.
In the video, 'Thala' was seen cutting a small loaf cake with his furry friends at his Ranchi residence. He blew a candle and then gave his four pet dogs the cake and ate a bit with them as well. This adorable video of him celebrating his birthday in the most simple manner has garnered a lot of appreciation on social media.
Dhoni added another feather to his illustrious career by winning his fifth IPL title as the skipper of the CSK in IPL 2023. Whilst many expected him to bring curtains down on his playing days after the tournament, Dhoni insisted after the team's victorious performance in the grand finale that he will work hard to come back for at least one more season for the franchise.
“Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over, the easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be to work hard for nine months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body,” he said after IPL 2023 victory.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Smart meters are becoming a big business in India
Jul 10, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Leaders Speak | Here's how hybrid campuses and skills-first enterprises paving the way for a talent-rich India
Jul 10, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Karnataka’s gushing ‘guarantee’ Budget 23-24 will leave a gash on its slender finances
Jul 9, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Explainer | What is derivatives in stock market? --- A beginner's guide
Jul 9, 2023 IST3 Min Read