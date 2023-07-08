Watch: MS Dhoni posts the most adorable birthday reel to thank his fans

In the video, 'Thala' was seen cutting a small loaf cake with his furry friends at his Ranchi residence. We blew a candle and then gave his four pet dogs the cake and ate a bit with them as well.

MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday on July 7, which seemed to be a low-key affair. The former Indian skipper, who rarely uses his social media platforms, surprised his fans with the most 'fur-fect' reel and thanked everyone for all the birthday greetings.

In the video, 'Thala' was seen cutting a small loaf cake with his furry friends at his Ranchi residence. He blew a candle and then gave his four pet dogs the cake and ate a bit with them as well. This adorable video of him celebrating his birthday in the most simple manner has garnered a lot of appreciation on social media.

Dhoni added another feather to his illustrious career by winning his fifth IPL title as the skipper of the CSK in IPL 2023. Whilst many expected him to bring curtains down on his playing days after the tournament, Dhoni insisted after the team's victorious performance in the grand finale that he will work hard to come back for at least one more season for the franchise.

“Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over, the easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be to work hard for nine months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body,” he said after IPL 2023 victory.