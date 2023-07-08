CNBC TV18
Watch: MS Dhoni posts the most adorable birthday reel to thank his fans

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 8, 2023 5:19:49 PM IST (Published)

In the video, 'Thala' was seen cutting a small loaf cake with his furry friends at his Ranchi residence. We blew a candle and then gave his four pet dogs the cake and ate a bit with them as well.

MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday on July 7, which seemed to be a low-key affair. The former Indian skipper, who rarely uses his social media platforms, surprised his fans with the most 'fur-fect' reel and thanked everyone for all the birthday greetings.

In the video, 'Thala' was seen cutting a small loaf cake with his furry friends at his Ranchi residence. He blew a candle and then gave his four pet dogs the cake and ate a bit with them as well. This adorable video of him celebrating his birthday in the most simple manner has garnered a lot of appreciation on social media.
Watch the video here: 
