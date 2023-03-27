Watch: MS Dhoni paints seats at Chepauk stadium for fans ahead IPL 2023

The CSK skipper was seen using a blowtorch can to refurbish the stands at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium. Following his first successful attempt, Dhoni was heard enthusiastically saying, “It works. It’s definitely looking Yellove.”

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was seen refurbishing the seats at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai ahead of the beginning of Indian Premier League 2023. A video of Dhoni by the franchise has been shared on Twitter and fans are all in praise of their favourite cricketer.

As preparations for the top-tier league got underway, Dhoni took some time away from the nets to help the ground staff. The CSK captain helped to refurbish some chairs painted in the franchise's traditional yellow and blue shades with a portable blow torch can, a popular Internet hack.

Following his first successful attempt, Dhoni was heard enthusiastically saying, “It works. It’s definitely looking Yellove.”

Dhoni continued to refurbish some other seats and while working on a blue chair, he said, “Darker colour is even easier.”

Fans loved Dhoni’s work and some expressed that tickets for those seats should be sky high and fans may even try to take them home!

They praised Dhoni’s down-to-earth personality and loved his priceless smile while he was on the refurbishing job.

A fan wrote, “He is making those seats for the fans.”

Another CSK supporter expressed that he wanted to book those specific seats coloured by Dhoni, saying, “Can anyone book that seat for me?”

A third fan said that those who will get the opportunity to sit on those chairs will be lucky.

He noted, “Lucky are those who will sit on those seats.”

Ahead 16th edition of the IPL, players have joined their respective camps and have begun preparations for the competition.

The four-time IPL winner, CSK will kickstart IPL 2023 journey on Friday, March 31, with the first match against the defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

However, the fans are eagerly waiting for April 3 to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni play at the home ground of his team, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai after almost 3 years.