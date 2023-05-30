Watch: MS Dhoni lifts Ravindra Jadeja in an emotional embrace as CSK win 5th IPL title

After the match, Jadeja said that the feeling was unbelievable, more so because he managed to pull this win off in front of his home ground. He dedicated this win to Dhoni and revealed his batting mantra for the last two balls. The star all-rounder explained that he was just looking to swing the bat as hard as possible and hit the ball down the ground as he was aware that he could capitalise on some slower deliveries by Mohit Sharma.

Ravindra Jadeja's moment of reckoning came in the final against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium late on Tuesday as the southpaw's heroics in the final over helped spearhead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Jadeja, who has been miffed lately for the crowd chanting MS Dhoni's name even when he is dismissed, rose to the occasion and slammed 10 off the last two deliveries to seal a clutch chase in Chennai's favour.

CSK required 13 runs off the last over. Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Mohit Sharma nailed four straight yorkers to keep Chennai down to only three runs in the first four balls of that over. However, Jadeja maintained his composure and struck a six down the ground first and followed it with a gentle guide down fine leg to win the game for Chennai!

Right after the final delivery, Jadeja sprinted the length of the ground and ran towards the CSK dugout where Dhoni embraced him and lifted him in an emotional display of the strong bond that the two CSK and Indian greats share.

After the match, Jadeja said that the feeling was unbelievable, more so because he managed to pull this win off in front of his home ground. He dedicated this win to Dhoni and revealed his batting mantra for the last two balls.

The star all-rounder explained that he was just looking to swing the bat as hard as possible and hit the ball down the ground as he was aware that he could capitalise on some slower deliveries by Mohit Sharma.