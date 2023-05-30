Watch: MS Dhoni hilariously rejects to sign an autograph for Deepak Chahar

Before the post-match presentation, when fellow cricketers were taking pictures and autographs with the winning captain, Deepak Chahar also requested for a signature on his yellow jersey. But 'Thala' denied it and started complaining about the catch that he dropped of the orange cap holder Shubman Gill in the first innings.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fifth IPL title as the men in yellow defeated the defending champions Gujarat Titans in a thrilling finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sai Sudarshan's sensational knock of 96 and Wriddhiman Saha's fifty-powered GT post a mammoth total of 215 runs. However, rain derailed the chase and a new total was posted using the DLS method.
The chase went down to the wire with 10 runs required of two balls and it was Ravindra Jadeja who hit two winnings shot - first a six and then a boundary. Out of 15 runs in his innings, the last 10 runs were secured in the last two balls.
Team CSK and skipper MS Dhoni were beyond thrilled to lift their fifth IPL trophy. Before the post-match presentation, when fellow cricketers were taking pictures and autographs with the winning captain, Deepak Chahar also requested for a signature on his yellow jersey.
But 'Thala' denied it and started complaining about the catch that he dropped of the orange cap holder Shubman Gill in the first innings. Dhoni was seen pulling his leg as it was one of the most crucial drops for CSK. However, CSK fast bowler kept on requesting him for the same until Dhoni gave his signature on Chahar's jersey. Eventually, Dhoni took the matters in his own hands and pulled off a lightning quick stumping to send Gill back to the pavilion off a delivery by Jadeja.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's largest tractor manufacturer looks to lightweight tractors for heavy market share gains
May 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Penalty imposed on the basis of omnibus notice is unsustainable
May 30, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
PE deals: Five deals in five months take total tally to $1.34 billion so far in 2023
May 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Nifty Bank hits a record high - Here's what lies ahead for the index
May 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read