Watch: MS Dhoni hilariously rejects to sign an autograph for Deepak Chahar

By Anjali Jha

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fifth IPL title as the men in yellow defeated the defending champions Gujarat Titans in a thrilling finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sai Sudarshan's sensational knock of 96 and Wriddhiman Saha's fifty-powered GT post a mammoth total of 215 runs. However, rain derailed the chase and a new total was posted using the DLS method.

The chase went down to the wire with 10 runs required of two balls and it was Ravindra Jadeja who hit two winnings shot - first a six and then a boundary. Out of 15 runs in his innings, the last 10 runs were secured in the last two balls. Team CSK and skipper MS Dhoni were beyond thrilled to lift their fifth IPL trophy. Before the post-match presentation, when fellow cricketers were taking pictures and autographs with the winning captain, Deepak Chahar also requested for a signature on his yellow jersey.