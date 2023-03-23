Watch: MS Dhoni's helicopter dance wins hearts on the Internet

In the video, MS Dhoni is seen practising dance moves for an ad film. Many fans called it the helicopter dance move, named after the cricketer’s iconic batting style.

Former team India captain MS Dhoni is not only a popular cricketer but he is also a brand ambassador for many multinational companies. Dhoni has featured in some of the most popular commercials in the past and recently, a behind-the-scenes video from the shooting of an ad film featuring Dhoni has emerged on social media.

In the video, Dhoni is seen practising his moves with the crew for an ad film shoot. Many fans called it the helicopter dance move, named after the cricketer’s iconic batting style.

In the video, Dhoni is seen learning and taking cues from the dance moves and then encouraging everyone around him to dance along.

It is common to see 'behind-the-scenes’ videos from ad shoots featuring popular players like Dhoni. Earlier, many Chennai Super Kings players assembled in Chennai for their pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2023 to practice and take part in ad shoots.

Since MS Dhoni is the face of the CSK IPL franchise he was featured in the recent ad of the team where he turned into a guitarist during one of the shoots.

CSK shared a video of Dhoni with a guitar on its social media handle.

The viral video features Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Deepak Chahar, along with Dhoni and it received lakhs of likes on Instagram.

During the IPL 2017 season, MS Dhoni was featured in another iconic promotional video when he was playing for the Rising Pune Supergiant team.

One of the sponsors created a special ad for the IPL, in which Dhoni and his teammates, Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane, were seen performing a unique step.

Behind-the-scenes video of that shoot also emerged on the Internet and went viral gaining millions of views and likes.

The former Indian skipper is the only captain to win the three ICC trophies including the ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, and ICC T20 World Cup. He is also the captain who led team India to the No.1 position in the ICC Test Rankings for the first time.