Watch: MS Dhoni cites Virat Kohli’s batting technique in CSK dressing room

Recently, after Chennai Super Kings won their last match against Mumbai Indias, skipper MS Dhoni was seen citing Virat Kohli's batting technique in CSK's dressing room.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli share great camaraderie both on and off the field. In their media interactions and outside the game it has been quite evident that both the greats have always been an admirer of each other. Recently, after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their last match against Mumbai Indians (MI), skipper MS Dhoni was seen citing Virat Kohli's batting technique in CSK's dressing room.

A video is surfacing on social media in which Dhoni can be heard saying, "Virat doesn’t play the first ball like this. It is always here."

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, CSK won their last match by six wickets on Saturday. Rohit Sharma's barren run with BAT continued as Chennai Super Kings broke a 13-year-old home jinx against Mumbai Indians with an easy six-wicket victory in an IPL match, here on Saturday.

The Indian skipper's horrid run in IPL since the last edition continued as he failed to trouble the scorer for the second match in succession with MI scoring a below-par 139 for 8 against an inspired performance from the CSK pace and seam troika of Deepak Chahar (2/18 in 4 overs), Man of the match Matheesha Pathirana (3/15 in 4 overs) and Tushar Deshpande (2/25 in 4 overs).

The chase was a cakewalk as Devon Conway (44 off 42 balls) played the role of anchor to perfection after Ruturaj Gaikwad's whirlwind 16-ball-30. The win was completed in 17.5 overs and CSK leapfrogged to second place behind Gujarat Titans in the points table.

Dhoni scored the winning runs much to the delight of the adoring crowd at Chepauk. The last time CSK won against MI at Chepauk was in 2010, even before India had won the ODI World Cup under Dhoni.