Watch: MS Dhoni cites Virat Kohli’s batting technique in CSK dressing room

2 Min(s) Read
Recently, after Chennai Super Kings won their last match against Mumbai Indias, skipper MS Dhoni was seen citing Virat Kohli's batting technique in CSK's dressing room.
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli share great camaraderie both on and off the field. In their media interactions and outside the game it has been quite evident that both the greats have always been an admirer of each other. Recently, after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their last match against Mumbai Indians (MI), skipper MS Dhoni was seen citing Virat Kohli's batting technique in CSK's dressing room.
A video is surfacing on social media in which Dhoni can be heard saying, "Virat doesn’t play the first ball like this. It is always here."
Watch the video here:
Meanwhile, CSK won their last match by six wickets on Saturday. Rohit Sharma's barren run with BAT continued as Chennai Super Kings broke a 13-year-old home jinx against Mumbai Indians with an easy six-wicket victory in an IPL match, here on Saturday.
Dhoni talking to one of the CSK members by mentioning the name of Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/8Y09cWMvLw— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 6, 2023