Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players will play against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk on Wednesday evening. The match is crucial for CSK as their playoff qualification prospects rests with the way they perform in the two matches that they face DC in their remaining three encounters this season.

CSK stormed back into form after convincingly defeating the Mumbai Indians (MI) at home in their last match. This was preceded by three games in which they couldn’t secure a win and hence the last game was important for their chances of finishing in the top two spots to stay alive.

Whilst CSK did engage in a gruelling practice session, they also shared a light moment with the kids of the players who accompanied their parents on the field. CSK is renowned for creating a homely environment with the families of cricketers accompanying them right throughout the tournament.

Even skipper MS Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi, and his daughter Ziva seem to have joined the squad now. The two of them were present for CSK’s clash against MI last week. Now, in a video shared by the franchise, Ziva is seen playing football with Dhoni during the practice session.

A surprise element in the clip is the presence of former CSK star Robin Uthappa in the training jersey. Uthappa is no more a part of the franchise but his son was rolling over his arms sending down some deliveries in what appeared to be a light and fun training session for the boys.

Other CSK players like Moeen Ali and Matheesha Pathirana too made an appearance as Pathirana bats and places some of the deliveries hurled to him by Uthappa’s little one! CSK will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday for their next game after the match against DC.