CSK is renowned for creating a homely environment with the families of cricketers accompanying them right throughout the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players will play against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk on Wednesday evening. The match is crucial for CSK as their playoff qualification prospects rests with the way they perform in the two matches that they face DC in their remaining three encounters this season.

CSK stormed back into form after convincingly defeating the Mumbai Indians (MI) at home in their last match. This was preceded by three games in which they couldn’t secure a win and hence the last game was important for their chances of finishing in the top two spots to stay alive.

