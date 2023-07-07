Watch: MI New York’s Tim David rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange

Tim David also engaged with cricket-playing local school children, out of whom one happened to be a loyal Mumbai Indians fan. MI New York will begin their pre-season training camp prior to the season in Houston.
MI New York’s Tim David rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as part of the launch campaign for the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) set to debut on July 13, 2023. He was joined by players from other teams and league officials. To further extend the spirit of the franchise, David handed over a MI cap to the COO of NYSE, Michael Blaugrund.
Tim David also engaged with cricket-playing local school children -- out of whom happened to be a loyal Mumbai Indians fan. MI NY will begin their pre-season training camp prior to the season in Houston.
MI New York Play their first game om July 14against San Francisco Unicorns at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Market risks and triggers: Where is the Nifty headed?
Jul 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Maharashtra Local Body Election: State election body sounds bugle for BMC polls
Jul 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath warns against overselling in startups, calls for realistic expectations
Jul 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Legal Digest | Madras HC bats for marital property to strengthen the hands of women
Jul 7, 2023 IST4 Min Read