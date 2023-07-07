Watch: MI New York’s Tim David rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange

Tim David also engaged with cricket-playing local school children, out of whom one happened to be a loyal Mumbai Indians fan. MI New York will begin their pre-season training camp prior to the season in Houston.

MI New York’s Tim David rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as part of the launch campaign for the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) set to debut on July 13, 2023. He was joined by players from other teams and league officials. To further extend the spirit of the franchise, David handed over a MI cap to the COO of NYSE, Michael Blaugrund.

Tim David also engaged with cricket-playing local school children -- out of whom happened to be a loyal Mumbai Indians fan. MI NY will begin their pre-season training camp prior to the season in Houston.

MI New York Play their first game om July 14against San Francisco Unicorns at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.

Watch Video

Brief overview of the MI New York squad

MI legend Kieron Pollard will captain the franchise and the roster also includes Afghanistan’s T20 captain Rashid Khan and former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran. They will be joined by New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and the Australian duo of the big-hitting Tim David and pacer Jason Behrendorff.

The team will also feature rising South African star Dewald Brevis, pace sensation Kagiso Rabada and Namibian all-rounder David Wiese, who has previously represented South Africa as well. All the players except for David Wiese also play across multiple MI Teams – Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town and MI Emirates, forming a strong core for MI, globally.

Pollard played for Mumbai Indians for 13 seasons in the IPL, and in the last season retired from the IPL to take on the role of batting coach. He continues to play competitive cricket across the world and leads MI Emirates, under whom Boult and Pooran played last season. Behrendorff, David, and Brevis play for Mumbai Indians, with Tim and Dewald joining their MI Cape Town team mates - Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada. Veteran all-rounder David Wiese has been a key part of Namibia’s rise on the international circuit, playing a key role for them in each of the last two T20 World Cups.