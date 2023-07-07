homesports NewsWatch: MI New York’s Tim David rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange

Watch: MI New York’s Tim David rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange

3 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023 10:42:45 PM IST (Published)

Tim David also engaged with cricket-playing local school children, out of whom one happened to be a loyal Mumbai Indians fan. MI New York will begin their pre-season training camp prior to the season in Houston.

MI New York’s Tim David rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as part of the launch campaign for the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) set to debut on July 13, 2023. He was joined by players from other teams and league officials. To further extend the spirit of the franchise, David handed over a MI cap to the COO of NYSE, Michael Blaugrund.

Tim David also engaged with cricket-playing local school children -- out of whom happened to be a loyal Mumbai Indians fan. MI NY will begin their pre-season training camp prior to the season in Houston.


MI New York Play their first game om July 14against San Francisco Unicorns at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.

Watch Video 

Brief overview of the MI New York squad
MI legend Kieron Pollard will captain the franchise and the roster also includes Afghanistan’s T20 captain Rashid Khan and former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran. They will be joined by New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and the Australian duo of the big-hitting Tim David and pacer Jason Behrendorff.
The team will also feature rising South African star Dewald Brevis, pace sensation Kagiso Rabada and Namibian all-rounder David Wiese, who has previously represented South Africa as well. All the players except for David Wiese also play across multiple MI Teams – Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town and MI Emirates, forming a strong core for MI, globally.
Also Read: Mumbai Indians acquire New York franchise in Major League Cricket; now own 5 teams
Pollard played for Mumbai Indians for 13 seasons in the IPL, and in the last season retired from the IPL to take on the role of batting coach. He continues to play competitive cricket across the world and leads MI Emirates, under whom Boult and Pooran played last season. Behrendorff, David, and Brevis play for Mumbai Indians, with Tim and Dewald joining their MI Cape Town team mates - Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada. Veteran all-rounder David Wiese has been a key part of Namibia’s rise on the international circuit, playing a key role for them in each of the last two T20 World Cups.
At the MLC draft held on 19th March 2023, MI New York drafted 9 players - the first two USA-born players in the form of former captain Steven Taylor, all-rounder Nosthush Kenjige, current USA captain Monank Patel along with wicketkeeper Shayan Jahangir and fast bowler Kyle Phillip.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketMumbai Indians

Recommended Articles

View All

Market risks and triggers: Where is the Nifty headed?

Jul 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Maharashtra Local Body Election: State election body sounds bugle for BMC polls

Jul 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath warns against overselling in startups, calls for realistic expectations

Jul 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Legal Digest | Madras HC bats for marital property to strengthen the hands of women 

Jul 7, 2023 IST4 Min Read