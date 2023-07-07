Watch: MI New York’s Tim David rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange

3 Min Read
Tim David also engaged with cricket-playing local school children, out of whom one happened to be a loyal Mumbai Indians fan. MI New York will begin their pre-season training camp prior to the season in Houston.
MI New York’s Tim David rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as part of the launch campaign for the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) set to debut on July 13, 2023. He was joined by players from other teams and league officials. To further extend the spirit of the franchise, David handed over a MI cap to the COO of NYSE, Michael Blaugrund.
Tim David also engaged with cricket-playing local school children -- out of whom happened to be a loyal Mumbai Indians fan. MI NY will begin their pre-season training camp prior to the season in Houston.
MI New York Play their first game om July 14against San Francisco Unicorns at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.