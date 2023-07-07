CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsWatch: MI New York’s Tim David rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange

Watch: MI New York’s Tim David rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange

Watch: MI New York’s Tim David rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023 10:42:45 PM IST (Published)

Tim David also engaged with cricket-playing local school children, out of whom one happened to be a loyal Mumbai Indians fan. MI New York will begin their pre-season training camp prior to the season in Houston.

MI New York’s Tim David rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as part of the launch campaign for the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) set to debut on July 13, 2023. He was joined by players from other teams and league officials. To further extend the spirit of the franchise, David handed over a MI cap to the COO of NYSE, Michael Blaugrund.

Tim David also engaged with cricket-playing local school children -- out of whom happened to be a loyal Mumbai Indians fan. MI NY will begin their pre-season training camp prior to the season in Houston.


MI New York Play their first game om July 14against San Francisco Unicorns at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X