Watch | MCG crowd pays an emotional tribute to Shane Warne during the Boxing Day Test

The MCG was special for Warne as this is the ground where he took an Ashes Test hat-trick and also reached the 700 Test-wicket mark at the same venue. The first chapter of Wane's autobiography "No Spin"also begins with the mention with the Ashes Test match in which he reached the magical figure of 700 Test wickets.

Emotional scenes played out at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the crowd present inside the stadium to witness the opening day of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and South Africa paid its tribute to Shane Warne.

The Boxing Day Test at the MCG between Australia and South Africa is the first Test being played after the death of the legendary leg spinner. Warne died of sudden cardiac arrest in March.

The MCG was special for Warne as this is the ground where he took an Ashes Test hat-trick and also reached the 700 Test-wicket mark at the same venue. The first chapter of Wane's autobiography "No Spin"also begins with the mention with the Ashes Test match in which he reached the magical figure of 700 Test wickets.

Warne was the 350th Australian to play Test cricketer and hence used no. 350 printed on his iconic "floppy cap".

To remember the departed cricketer, the square of the MCG was painted with 350. Also when the clock struck 3.50 PM Australian time, the giant screen of the MCG flashed a special message for the departed spinner. As the message was flashed, the cricket fans inside the stadium started to stand on their feet and clap. Many fans present inside the stadium were also wearing the floppy cap" and it was at this moment they doffed their caps to pay respect to the cricket icon.

The cricket also came to a halt as the Aussies and the South African cricketers came together to applaud the crowd for its gesture and also remember Warne.

Watch the tribute to Shane Warne at the MCG below