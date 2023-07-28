Watch: Mark Wood plays Barbie title track at England captain Ben Stokes' press meet

After rain spoilt the play and gave a disappointing fourth Test result, Ben Stokes entered the presser with a straight face, but Mark Wood's prank brought a huge smile in the room.

Mark Wood played the Barbie movie's title track just when England captain Ben Stokes arrived to address the reporters before the ongoing fifth Test match of the Ashes 2023. After rain spoilt the play and gave a disappointing fourth result in the fourth game, Stokes entered the presser with a straight face, but Wood's prank brought a huge smile to everyone's face present in the room.

“As Ben Stokes was sitting down for his pre-match press conference… Mark Wood decided to hijack the microphone and have a bit of fun. Barbie 1-0 Oppenheimer,” the caption of the video, shared by England Cricket, read.

As in happened - Day 1, 5th Test

Australia inched to 61-1 after bowling England out for 283 with Mitchell Starc taking four wickets on the opening day of the final Ashes test on Thursday.

Australia inched to 61-1 after bowling England out for 283 with Mitchell Starc taking four wickets on the opening day of the final Ashes test on Thursday. Harry Brook propelled England’s “Bazball” brigade with an 85 at The Oval, where the Aussies — having already retained the Ashes — hope to win the series outright.

There were 31 fours and five sixes for the hosts though they lost wickets in costly clusters to be bowled out inside 55 overs. Australia, which has a 2-1 series lead, reached 61 for one in response to trail by 222 runs at stumps as the visitors try to become the first Australian team to win outright on English soil since 2001.

“We’ve had a decent day in the end,” Brook said. ”We were all talking about 250 being a decent score at lunchtime and got 33 more than that. We ended up scoring at a decent rate but they bowled well." Chris Woakes claimed England’s only wicket when David Warner slashed to second slip for 24. James Anderson again searched in vain for inspiration but was unthreatening in what is becoming a pattern.

(With AP inputs)