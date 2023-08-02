Watch: Lucknow Super Giants post video of KL Rahul practicing during a net session

Rahul, who is also the captain of LSG, is on his road to recovery after he suffered an injury during the 2023 season of the IPL that ended his campaign in the T20 league abruptly.

Indian Premier League team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday posted a video via its social media channels of star Indian batter KL Rahul practicing during a net session.

LSG took to Twitter to share the video captioned "We heard you needed a KL update?"

Rahul, who is also the captain of LSG, is on his road to recovery after he suffered an injury during the 2023 season of the IPL that ended his campaign in the T20 league abruptly.

The Indian cricket boad, the BCCI, on July 21st had posted a medical update on the senior men players who are recovering from injuries.

The update on Rahul Shreyas Iyer read as follows: "They have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days."

Watch the video of KL Rahul batting and wicketkeeping during a net session below