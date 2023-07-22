Watch: Lionel Messi scores stunning free-kick on debut for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi Inter Miami Debut: Messi stepped up to take over the set-piece responsibilities and curled in a near-perfect kick onto the top left corner as the entire stadium broke into elation and insane celebrations to commemorate the inaugural goal of the global superstar in the MLS.

Lionel Messi marked his debut for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) in style as he scored a stupendous free-kick in the injury time against Cruz Azul to seal the winner for his new club at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on Friday. The Argentine FIFA World Cup-winning star was brought on as a substitute in what is marked as a landmark day in the history of American football.

Earlier in the game, Robert Taylor opened the scoring for Miami at the brink of the half-time whistle before Uriel Antuna equalised in the 65th minute. Messi came off from the bench along with his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets and an opportunity presented itself in the form of a free-kick a few yards outside the Azul box late into the added time.

Also Read:

Messi stepped up to take over the set-piece responsibilities and curled in a near-perfect kick onto the top left corner as the entire stadium broke into elation and insane celebrations to commemorate the inaugural goal of the global superstar in the MLS.

Watch:

The former Barcelona legend joined Inter Miami from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the ongoing transfer window. He thus bid goodbye to European football after an illustrious 19-year-long spell in the continent.

Inter Miami is co-owned by ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham, who was in attendance in the stands for the aforementioned game. Miami have also signed Busquets, who joins the MLS club straight from Barcelona.

Messi’s debut in the league was attended by several renowned personalities. Beckham’s wife Victoria was captured with him. Basketball legend and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, tennis champion Serena Williams and internet sensation Kim Kardashian are some of the other famous people who watched the game from the stands.