Watch: Lionel Messi makes a quirky gesture towards David Beckham after bagging a brace for Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi made a telling gesture pointing towards Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham who was present in the stands during the club’s 4-0 victory against Atlanta United at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on Tuesday. Messi made his first start for the Major League Soccer (MLS) team since he secured a transfer there this summer.

He instantly made an impact, scoring in the eighth and the 22nd minute of the game to hand his side a decisive early lead in the contest. Robert Taylor bagged a brace too as Inter Miami notched a 4-0 win over their opposition. However, Messi’s signal to Beckham after his second goal has been going viral on social media ever since the match rounded off.

Messi, who is now the captain of Inter Miami, received a pass from former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets and, after initially hitting the post, fired home his own rebound to put Miami up in the eighth minute to roars of approval from the home crowd.

He slotted home a second in the 22nd minute on a diving cross from teammate Robert Taylor. In the second half, with Inter Miami 3-0 up already, Messi initiated a counter attacking move and carried the ball in the opposition half before passing the ball to Taylor. Taylor had no problems in slotting the ball in as Miami's lead swelled to four goals.

With the win Miami have now won their group in the Leagues Cup tournament, which is a World Cup-style tournament featuring all teams from MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.