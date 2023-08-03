The win advances Inter Miami to the tournament Round of 16 against Dallas FC. Inter Miami also had a scare early in the second half when Orlando’s Mauricio Pereyra collided with Messi.

Argentina legend scores twice, his third straight game with a goal, as Inter Miami beats Orlando City 3-1. Robert Taylor and Messi's partnership gave Miami an early lead. Toward the end of the first half, Messi was trying to score the second goal of the night but Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese saved it.

Messi struck again when he received a centering pass from Josef Martinez and flicked a right-footed shot inside the left post and put Inter Miami ahead 3-1. “It is not illogical to think that he has scored five goals in three matches,” Martino said. “Sometimes I feel we overdo it coming up with greater adjectives. It just comes down to talking about the best player in the world.”

Martino also was quick to indicate how the second strike Wednesday came from Messi’s right foot instead of the celebrated left foot that has scored from various angles in different situations. “He’s been doing the same for 17-18 years,” Martino said. “He said he was coming here to compete and win. He is fulfilling what he said.”

The win advances Inter Miami to the tournament Round of 16 against Dallas FC. Inter Miami also had a scare early in the second half when Orlando’s Mauricio Pereyra collided with Messi. Messi remained on the ground, favoring his jaw for a couple of minutes. Messi received his first yellow card with Inter Miami after he was cited for a hard foul in the 21st minute.

Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba made his Inter Miami debut when he entered the match in the 64th minute. The game was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. but didn’t begin on time because of the storms. Messi and his Inter Miami teammates appeared on the DRV PNK Stadium field for warm-ups 45 minutes before the scheduled start. The heavy rains began approximately 20 minutes later.

After the stadium crew drained water puddles around mid-field, Messi and his teammates re-appeared for a second round of pre-game warm-ups. Messi has not dealt with inclement weather in his first two Leagues Cup matches since joining the MLS club. He scored the game-winning goal against Cruz Azul and added two goals in a victory over Atlanta United.

(With AP inputs)