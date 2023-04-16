English
Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana and Mumbai Indians spinner Hrithik Shokeen exchange heated words

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 16, 2023 5:49:39 PM IST (Published)

The heated exchange between the two Delhi players was also a throwback to a time when Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli had similar confrontation during an IPL game between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.

Wankhede Stadium witnessed a heated exchange of words between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana and Mumbai Indians (MI) spinner Hrithik Shokeen during KKR's match against MI on Sunday.

The incident happened when Shokeen dismissed Rana in the 9th over of the KKR innings.  Rana looked to hammer a delivery by Shokeen over the long-on fielder but mistimed his shot and was eventually caught by MI's substitute fielder Ramandeep Singh.
As Rana turned around and started to make a slow walk back , the cameras caught Shokeen taunting Rana and pointing towards the KKR dugout as if suggesting to the KKR captain the direction where he needed to go.
As Shokeen's actions caught Rana's attention, Rana turned back and charged towards the MI spinner clearly unimpressed and angry.
As the two players started exchanging words, MI's stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav and veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla had to intervene to pacify the situation.
Interestingly, both Rana and Shokeen are teammates at the domestic level as they play for Delhi.
The heated exchange between the two Delhi players was also a throwback to a time when Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli had similar confrontation during an IPL game between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.
Watch Nitish Rana- Hrithik Shokeen confrontation below
