Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana and Mumbai Indians spinner Hrithik Shokeen exchange heated words

2 Min(s) Read
The heated exchange between the two Delhi players was also a throwback to a time when Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli had similar confrontation during an IPL game between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.
Wankhede Stadium witnessed a heated exchange of words between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana and Mumbai Indians (MI) spinner Hrithik Shokeen during KKR's match against MI on Sunday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The incident happened when Shokeen dismissed Rana in the 9th over of the KKR innings. Rana looked to hammer a delivery by Shokeen over the long-on fielder but mistimed his shot and was eventually caught by MI's substitute fielder Ramandeep Singh.
As Rana turned around and started to make a slow walk back , the cameras caught Shokeen taunting Rana and pointing towards the KKR dugout as if suggesting to the KKR captain the direction where he needed to go.
As Shokeen's actions caught Rana's attention, Rana turned back and charged towards the MI spinner clearly unimpressed and angry.
As the two players started exchanging words, MI's stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav and veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla had to intervene to pacify the situation.
Interestingly, both Rana and Shokeen are teammates at the domestic level as they play for Delhi.
The heated exchange between the two Delhi players was also a throwback to a time when Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli had similar confrontation during an IPL game between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.
Watch Nitish Rana- Hrithik Shokeen confrontation below
Delhi Boys raising the temperature at #Wankhede. #NitishRana VS #HrithikShokeen📹 Jio Cinema#MIvKKR #MIvsKKR #KKRvsMI #KKRvMI #IPL #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/DFabhdexSg— CricketCountry (@cricket_country) April 16, 2023
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!