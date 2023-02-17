Watch: KL Rahul take a stunning one-hand catch to send back Usman Khawaja

K L Rahul took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss a well-set Usman Khawaja as India piled the pressure on Australia by reducing them to 199 for six at tea on day one of the second Test on Friday.Australia, who were at 94 for 3 at lunch, went on to lose another three wickets in the afternoon session with the opposition batters continuing to surrender against spinners.

Watch: KL Rahul's catch to dismiss Australian opener Usman Khawaja

Playing his first match of the series, Travis Head went for a slash off Mohammad Shami and a thick edge travelled quickly to Rahul, who took a sharp catch at second slip.

Rahul's second catch to send back Khawaja (81 off 125) was the most crucial moment of the session. Having scored the chunk of runs sweeping the ball on either side, Khawaja went for the reverse off Ravindra Jadeja in the 46th over but Rahul pulled off a sensational one-handed catch at point to end his solid stay in the middle.

The final wicket of the session was Alex Carey, who only lasted five balls with Ravichandran Ashwin having him caught at first slip.

Peter Handscomb (36 batting off 75) and skipper Pat Cummins (21 off 31) were in the middle at the break. Earlier, Ashwin (3/57 in 21 overs) removed Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Steve Smith (0) in quick succession despite Khawaja's well compiled knock that had eight fours and a six over extra cover off the senior off-spinner.

This was after Khawaja and David Warner (15) added 50 runs for the opening stand as the visiting team gave a better account of themselves after skipper Cummins opted to bat first.

While Khawaja was more assertive with his footwork and started with a square driven boundary, Warner struggled a lot during the first hour.

In fact, the Kotla strip aided better bounce and carry with Mohammed Siraj bowling a brisk first spell.

While Shami erred in length during his first three-over spell from the Old Pavilion End, Siraj bowled quick and hurried both Warner and Khawaja with pace and bounce.

Warner's slowed down reflexes caused him trouble with Siraj rattling him with quick deliveries. Warner got hit on the elbow, which required medical attention and then on the head, which needed an on-field concussion test.

Having been softened up by Siraj, skipper Rohit Sharma changed Shami's end and brought him from the Delhi Gate side.

Having pushed him on the backfoot, Shami went wide of the crease and angled one in, forcing Warner to jab at it and the regulation catch was accepted by keeper Kona Bharat.

Khawaja, however, started using his feet against Ashwin and Jadeja and collected a few boundaries but it was Labuschagne, who got an off-break from Ashwin that beat him and DRS went in favour of India.

In case of Smith, full credit to keeper Bharat's reflexes and technique as he kept a low centre of gravity and the nick was collected inches off the ground to unsettle Australia who had good first 90 minutes before losing track.

