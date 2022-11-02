Watch: KL Rahul runs out Bangladesh's Liton Das with a stunning direct hit from deep

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Mini After coming up with a brilliant half-century, KL Rahul produced an excellent effort in the field as his direct hit from the deep ran out Liton Das. Liton's wicket helped India bounce back in the match.

Indian batsman KL Rahul enjoyed his time at the Adelaide Oval against Bangladesh on Wednesday. India and Bangladesh locked horns in an important Group 2 fixture of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Coming into the match Rahul was under pressure after being dismissed on singles figures in the previous three matches.

But Rahul came good against Bangladesh with the bat as he hit 50 from 32 balls. Rahul's half-century was backed by fifty from Virat Kohli as well. The fifties from the two batsmen meant that India scored 184/6 in 20 overs.

Bangladesh were off to a flying start in the run chase thanks to a brilliant counter-attacking fifty from Litton Das. Because of Litton's fifty Bangladesh raced to 66/0 in 7 overs before rain interrupted the play at the Oval.

With overs lost due to rain, Bangladesh were given a revised total of 151 to win from 16 overs once the play resumed after the rain stopped.

With Litton firing all cylinders and Bangladesh having all 10 wickets intact, India were in dire need of a wicket to turn the tide.

Just on the second delivery after the play resumed, Rahul produced a moment of sheer brilliance on the field to bring his team back in the contest.

R Ashwin was bowling the 8th over of the innings. The second delivery of the over was played by Najmul Hossain Shanto to deep mid-wicket. In deep Rahul quickly raced towards his right, collected the ball, and fired a sharp throw at the bowler's end on the bounce. Rahul had just about one stump and a bit to aim at yet he managed to hit the bull's eye. Das had sensed the danger when Rahul threw the ball and put a full stretched dive. But Das' dive could not save him as he was caught short of his ground.

With that stunning effort, Rahul ended Das' stunning innings.

Watch KL Rahul's stunning run-out to dismiss Liton Das below

KL Rahul run out Liton Das India vs Bangladesh