Watch: ‘Flying’ Kagiso Rabada takes a stunner to dismiss Hardik Pandya in T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa

By Ravi P Sharma

Mini A flying Kagiso Rabada took a brilliant diving catch to send Hardik Pandya to the dugout and compound India's problems in the T20 World Cup match in Perth. The Men in Blue managed to score 133/9 in 20 overs.

Kagiso Rabada might’ve gone wicket-less on a pitch which offered so much to the pacers but he did make his presence felt on the field. The pacer flew like a vulture to take a brilliant catch diving forward to stun Hardik Pandya in the T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa in Perth on Sunday, October 30.

Lungi Ngidi was right on the button from the word go as Indian batters struggled to make their mark. India were struggling at 42/4. And to make things worse, on the third delivery of the 8th over, Ngidi bowled a short one. Hardik pulled it and rolled the wrists too and seemed in control of the shot. But he timed the ball too well for his liking as it flew towards deep third. Rabada judged the catch brilliantly to run forward and put out a perfect dive to take a low catch to leave Pandya and India stunned at 49/5.

Watch

View this post on Instagram

India opted to bat after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss. But on a pacy Perth track all the batters struggled apart from Suryakumar Yadav, who played a brilliant 68-run knock off 40 balls. It was his innings which helped India reach 133/9 in their 20 overs. Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (12) were the other two batters who could reach double digits. KL Rahul’s (9) horror run in the T20 WC continued as he registered another failure. He just guided the ball in the slips’ hands.

Watch

View this post on Instagram

Wayne Parnell also did a lot of damage as he picked up 3/15. Anrich Nortje also bowled a very fast spell but managed to get just 1 wicket.