Watch: Joe Root pulls off an audacious reverse sweep to hit a six off Scott Bolland on Day 1 of Ashes 2023

It was a loose delivery from the pacer. The length was a tad bit too full and way too outside the off stump. Root quickly capitalised on it and displayed some incredible ingenuity to amaze the audience at Edgbaston. Australia lost no wickets and scored 14 runs off four overs at stumps on the first day of the game.

Joe Root brought up his 30th Test ton in style as he smashed 118 runs off 152 deliveries comprising seven boundaries and four sixes to take England to 393/8 on the opening day of the first game of Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston on Friday.

England blew hot and cold as Bazball took centre stage right from the offset of this high-octane series. The Three Lions lost wickets aplenty but scored at 5.03 runs per over before making a rather shock declaration at the end of 78 overs.

Root, who has been in a purple patch of sorts lately, has bought into head coach Brendon McCullum’s approach and glimpses of that were visible in the positive and proactive approach that he adopted to take down the Australian attack.